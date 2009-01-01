Actress Moyo Lawal Survives Robbery Attack (VIDEO)

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal ,was on Tuesday night attacked by unknown robbers along the third mainland bridge.

The incident happened at about 8pm when the actress was returning home from her studio.

The video shared on her instagram page @moyolawalofficial showed her car glass broken.

However, her phone and other belongings were not stolen as she managed to escape with few bruises alongside her Personal Assistant.

She wrote, “So I got robbed last night, YES l’m fine, I just have little cuts from the pieces of the broken glass.

“Nope they didn’t take anything it all happened really fast. I just left the studio at Ilupeju and was about climbing the third mainland to head back home ( you know that part of the bridge you either turn to Anthony or head on to the bridge) anyways i just look up to my back mirror and I notice ,I see this person running behind,there is traffic and it was raining ,so we were moving slowly,it was just like eightish ..

“I turn to ask my pa if he can see the person running behind us, next thing I just feel someone strangling me ,trying to grab my chain ,trying to reach out to get my phones…my Pa starts hitting him and screaming.

“Meanwhile the other robber is at the other side trying to get my pa to wind down next thing they are gone (then that’s when people start winding down asking if am okay.

“This literally happened in thirty seconds or so ..P.s i’m so grateful ,he didn’t use whatever he used to break the glass on my face or any part of my body for that matter because he literally broke the glass in one second.

“Just please help me thank God, i’m so so grateful.”