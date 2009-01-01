Police Kill Nigerian in South Africa (VIDEO)

A video showing the aftermath of the killing of a Nigerian man identified as Ibrahim Badmus in Vanderbijlpark triangle South Africa has surfaced online.

It was gathered that the residence of the late Badmus was raided by police operatives who handcuffed him and used excessive pepper spray on him before he passed out and died due to suffocation.

In the video which appears to show a protest scene, a voice could be heard in the background, narrating what happened.

“They accused him of selling drugs, but he doesn’t, he told them he doesn’t but they used tear gas on him,” the unseen commentator, whose identity cannot be ascertained, at press time said in Yoruba language.

The Nigerian mission in South Africa has, however, confirmed the killing.

Mr Godwin Adama, Nigeria`s Consul General (CG) in South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria on the telephone from Johannesburg that Badmus was allegedly killed on Tuesday at Vaal Vreneging, near Johannesburg.