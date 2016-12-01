Home | Articles | Biafra | Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari?s Visit
MASSOB: Group Says Sultan Of Sokoto Hates Biafrans
IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari?s Visit



  • 8 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari?s Visit Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari?s Visit

There is tension in Enugu state as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) -have embarked on a protest on Thursday. The group said the protest is in agitation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the region today. President Buhari is set to visit Enugu for an economic and security summit alongside former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The summit chaired by former minister of power Barth Nnaji will focus of insecurities in the region and possible ways of curbing them.

 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Biafra Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari?s Visit
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Latest Nigeria News