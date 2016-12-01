Home | Articles | Biafra | Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari?s Visit

There is tension in Enugu state as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) -have embarked on a protest on Thursday. The group said the protest is in agitation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the region today. President Buhari is set to visit Enugu for an economic and security summit alongside former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The summit chaired by former minister of power Barth Nnaji will focus of insecurities in the region and possible ways of curbing them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Biafra