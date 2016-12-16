Home | Articles | Biafra | MASSOB: Group Says Sultan Of Sokoto Hates Biafrans
MASSOB: Group Says Sultan Of Sokoto Hates Biafrans



The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji  Sa’ad Abubakar hates Biafrans.

The group made the comment via a statement released by its leader, Uchenna Madu.

The statement reads:

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra blasts Sultan of Sokoto for his unguarded and insensitive address at Nsukka yesterday when he visited.

These expressed feelings and assertion of the Islamic leader shows and proves the high level of hatred, hypocrisy and wicked mind of Hausa-Fulani Islamic fundamentalists in Nigeria against the people of Biafra.

For the Islamic religious leader in Nigeria to openly admit that Ndigbo are always killed and massacred without provocation in Nigeria because of our industriousness and unique ability to reside in every nooks and crannies of Nigeria doing businesses is terrible.

The Sultan also defended the Fulani herdsmen, who are foot soldiers of Buhari-led administration in forceful implementation of Islamic agenda of the entire Nigeria claiming that the violent Fulani herdsmen are criminals.

ALSO READ: IPOB says its mandate is from God

Since he is defending his kinsmen for their systematic killings of our people, what measure has he taken as a true Nigerian religious leader to curb or stop the excesses of his Fulani herdsmen?

