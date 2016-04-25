Home | Articles | Biafra | Buhari: IPOB Says President Has Incurable Hatred For Igbos

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of having an incurable hatred for Igbo people.

The group made the comment to explain why it did not Buhari to visit any part of the South-East.

Read a statement issued by IPOB spokesmen, Emma Nmezu and Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya below:

On April 25, 2016, 500 Hausa-Fulani terrorists, who go by the name “Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN)”invaded Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State and slaughtered Biafrans and burnt 11 residential houses and some churches.

Mr. President even refused to take a distress call from the Governor of Enugu State and till date, Buhari and his acolytes have not condemned the killings. We have to remind the public that Muhammadu Buhari is the official grand patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria.

Prior to that incident on January 5, 2016, Hausa-Fulani terrorists abducted the king of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Akaeze Edward Ofulue III, and killed him in the forest. Typically, no words of condemnation came from Buhari and his acolytes and nobody was arrested and prosecuted.

The reasons why we must march tomorrow in Enugu against Buhari’s coming are for the sake of our fathers and mothers who were killed, and children born and unborn ripped out prematurely from their mothers’ wombs; we march for the sake of our land and Nimbo community in Uzo Uwani of Enugu State.

Again, we must march for the sake of those killed in Aba on February 12, 2016; Onitsha, August 30, 2015; in Nkpor, 29th and those killed on May 30, 2016 and buried in a mass grave. We also must march for the killing in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State; Igweocha, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; the killing in Gbaramatu, Delta State.

His soldiers should kill all of us for the world to see and justify the Amnesty International reports on Biafrans. In addition, we are going to march to prove to the world in general how they have been killing us in Uzuitem in Abia State and for the sake Gideon Akaluka, who was beheaded by Muslim fundamentalists in Kano State.

