Buhari: IPOB Says President Has Incurable Hatred For Igbos
- 8 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of having an incurable hatred for Igbo people.
The group made the comment to explain why it did not Buhari to visit any part of the South-East.
Read a statement issued by IPOB spokesmen, Emma Nmezu and Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya below:
On April 25, 2016, 500 Hausa-Fulani terrorists, who go by the name “Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN)”invaded Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State and slaughtered Biafrans and burnt 11 residential houses and some churches.
Mr. President even refused to take a distress call from the Governor of Enugu State and till date, Buhari and his acolytes have not condemned the killings. We have to remind the public that Muhammadu Buhari is the official grand patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria.
Prior to that incident on January 5, 2016, Hausa-Fulani terrorists abducted the king of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Akaeze Edward Ofulue III, and killed him in the forest. Typically, no words of condemnation came from Buhari and his acolytes and nobody was arrested and prosecuted.
The reasons why we must march tomorrow in Enugu against Buhari’s coming are for the sake of our fathers and mothers who were killed, and children born and unborn ripped out prematurely from their mothers’ wombs; we march for the sake of our land and Nimbo community in Uzo Uwani of Enugu State.
Again, we must march for the sake of those killed in Aba on February 12, 2016; Onitsha, August 30, 2015; in Nkpor, 29th and those killed on May 30, 2016 and buried in a mass grave. We also must march for the killing in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State; Igweocha, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; the killing in Gbaramatu, Delta State.
His soldiers should kill all of us for the world to see and justify the Amnesty International reports on Biafrans. In addition, we are going to march to prove to the world in general how they have been killing us in Uzuitem in Abia State and for the sake Gideon Akaluka, who was beheaded by Muslim fundamentalists in Kano State.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Biafra
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
- In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
- CAF Player of the Year: Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
- Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government
- Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
- Ondo decide: Jegede makes U-turn, says he will not challenge Akeredolu’s victory
- South-East summit: Buhari saved himself by staying away – IPOB
- Why 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of recession – Prof. Idisi
- Trump’s appointment of Bayo Ogunlesi a smart decision – FG
- Ibori is loved – Delta State Government
- Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
- Nigeria facing challenges of youth restiveness, unemployment – Obasanjo
- Biafra: CLO kicks against secret trial of Kanu
- Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
- NAFDAC’s Absence At Ports Responsible For Influx Of Importe
- “I Am Under Pressure To Contest For Presidency In 2019”- Goodluck Jonathan
- Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again
- LMAO! “Do Not Sex Here Again”- Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo)
- Lady & Her Family Involved In Accident On Their Way Home From Xmas Carol (Pics)
- “He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour
- Cute Photos Of Femi Fani-Kayode, His Wife, Precious & Their Son
- Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Anna Banner & Her Daughter Rock Matching Outfits
- Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Chukwuka Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together ( Pics)
- Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Captain And His Pretty Fiancee
- Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
- Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG
- Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest
- 2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan
- VIDEO: Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Others, Jubilating With James Ibori In London
- Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States
- VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator
- Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Princess Siddika Sanusi's Kunshi Wedding ceremony (WATCH)
- Why I Retired Early From Football - Okocha
- Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter
- Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release (WATCH)
- How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
- FG Begins Extradition Process of James Ibori
- Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas [PHOTOS]
- See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)
- FIFA World Rankings: Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings