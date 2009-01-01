Brisbane pair allegedly assaulted Uber driver are caught

Two men have been arrested after allegedly carjacking a Brisbane Uber driver The men, aged 29 and 25, allegedly assaulted the driver with a spannerThe pair

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING: USA News Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Donald Trump Sacks Acting Attorney General Over Travel Ban

Donald Trump Sacks Acting Attorney General Over Travel Ban

U.S. Companies Protest Trump?s Travel Ban

U.S. Companies Protest Trump?s Travel Ban

Trump bans federal funding for foreign NGOs that support abortion

Trump bans federal funding for foreign NGOs that support abortion

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 228