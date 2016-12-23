Home | News | World | USA News | Berlin Attack Justifies Me, I will Ban Muslims From Entering US Says Trump
Donald Trump: President-Elect Urges Veto Of UN Motion On Israel Settlements

Berlin Attack Justifies Me, I will Ban Muslims From Entering US Says Trump



  • 23/12/2016 05:54:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Berlin Attack Justifies Me, I will Ban Muslims From Entering US Says Trump Trump

The US President-elect Donald Trump has called the recent attacks in Germa­ny and Turkey “terrible”, saying he does not intend to reevaluate his plans to ban Mus­lims from immigrating to the United States, boasting that he had been “proven to be right”.

When asked whether the recent violence has influenced his proposed Muslim ban, Trump said:

“You know my plans. All along, I’ve been proven to be right. 100% correct. What’s hap­pening is disgraceful.”

He described the attack at a Berlin Christ­mas market as an Berlin Christmas market as an “attack on humanity.”

“Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christ­mas holiday.”

Trump also said he had not spoken with President Obama since the attacks.

At least 12 people were killed on Decem­ber 19 when a truck plowed into crowds at a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: USA News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Berlin Attack Justifies Me, I will Ban Muslims From Entering US Says Trump
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Latest Nigeria News