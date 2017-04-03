Lifestyle: Here's The Surprising Reason Revolving Doors Were created

American inventor Theophilus Van Kennel reportedly hated holding doors open for women, so he created energy-efficient revolving doors to cure his social phobia.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

