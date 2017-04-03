Tech: SpaceX Just Completed A Flawless Rocket Landing
SpaceX just launched and landed its first Falcon 9 rocket of the year. Watch the incredible landing footage as the first stage of the rocket flies to a floating platform in the ocean — it's nothing short of amazing.
Video courtesy of SpaceX.
