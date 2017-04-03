Tech: SpaceX Just Completed A Flawless Rocket Landing

SpaceX just launched and landed its first Falcon 9 rocket of the year. Watch the incredible landing footage as the first stage of the rocket flies to a floating platform in the ocean — it's nothing short of amazing.

Video courtesy of SpaceX.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

