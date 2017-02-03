Macy's Has Reportedly Been Approached About a Takeover by Canadian Retailer Hudson's Bay (M)

According to the Journal's Dana Mattioli, Suzanne Kapner, and David Benoit the talks are preliminary and a deal is not assured, citing sources close to the matter.

The report also states that the two companies are exploring additionally ways to cooperate outside of a merger, including Hudson's taking on some of Macy's real estate portfolio.

Hudson's Bay is also the owner of retailers Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor.

Macy's has faced declining sales while it struggles with the impact of online shopping on its stores. The company has also been on a spree of store closures, with another 68 closings being annouced in January.

On the news, Macy's stock shot up. As of 10:33 a.m. share were trading higher by just over 8% at $33.22 a share.

A spokesperson for Macy's was not immediately available for comment.

▷ CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING: World