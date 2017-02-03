Macy's Has Reportedly Been Approached About a Takeover by Canadian Retailer Hudson's Bay (M)

Macy's Has Reportedly Been Approached About a Takeover by Canadian Retailer Hudson's Bay (M) Macy's Has Reportedly Been Approached About a Takeover by Canadian Retailer Hudson's Bay

According to the Journal's Dana Mattioli, Suzanne Kapner, and David Benoit the talks are preliminary and a deal is not assured, citing sources close to the matter.

The report also states that the two companies are exploring additionally ways to cooperate outside of a merger, including Hudson's taking on some of Macy's real estate portfolio.

Hudson's Bay is also the owner of retailers Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor.

Macy's has faced declining sales while it struggles with the impact of online shopping on its stores. The company has also been on a spree of store closures, with another 68 closings being annouced in January.

On the news, Macy's stock shot up. As of 10:33 a.m. share were trading higher by just over 8% at $33.22 a share.

A spokesperson for Macy's was not immediately available for comment.

null

 

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING: World Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Trump: Judge Neil Gorsuch Nominated for Supreme Court

Trump: Judge Neil Gorsuch Nominated for Supreme Court

Iraq Parliament Support Donald Trump On Travel Ban

Iraq Parliament Support Donald Trump On Travel Ban

Rihanna And Azealia Banks At War Over Donald Trump Being Called An Immoral Pig

Rihanna And Azealia Banks At War Over Donald Trump Being Called An Immoral Pig

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 500