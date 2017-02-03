Mercedes And Lexus Don't Just Make Cars Anymore: Here's a Look At 4 Luxurious Yachts Created by Automakers
The auto industry is experimenting with yachts.
Companies like Aston Martin and Mercedes have unveiled stunning yachts in the past year. Most carmakers have only sold the yachts on a very limited basis. Some haven't sold them at all and have only presented them as concepts. So it's safe to say we haven't seen an automaker make a real pivot into the yachting business.
Still, the luxurious yachts that have been released are certainly something to behold — scroll down for a closer look:
1. Mercedes unveiled a beautifully sleek yacht in September. However, the automaker only made 10 and is only selling one per country. Deliveries begin the second-half of this year.
Pricing for the 46-foot yacht began at $1.7 million. Mercedes said the yacht is Edition 1 of its Arrow460-Grandturismo yacht.
It comes with large side windows that can retract and extendable beds. It can travel at a top speed of 40 knots and fit 10 people.
2. Aston Martin unveiled a luxury boat, the AM37, that costs a lot more than one of its supercars. It ranges between $1.6 million and $2.1 million, depending on what version you get.
The difference in price comes down to speed, with the most expensive version able to reach a top speed of 50 knots compared to 45 knots.
The luxury carmaker has already started selling the boat, but only plans on doing so on a limited basis. Only 8 to 12 boats will be sold each year.
3. Lexus unveiled its proof of concept for a yacht earlier in January. It's powered by twin V8 engines that allow it to reach a top speed of 49 knots.
The Japanese automaker said it used carbon-fiber reinforced plastic to reduce the yacht's weight — the same kind of exterior it uses for its LFA, pictured below, that can reach 202 mph.
It can fit six to eight people on board and comes with a sofa and table.
4. Legendary car designer Henrik Fisker unveiled a massive, 164-foot yacht in July that will cost $37 million. Not a carmaker per se, but Fisker is working on his second electric car startup.
The yacht comes with six cabins to fit 12 guests and comes with a beach club, spa, and several bars.
It also features a massive sundeck. The yacht is slated to hit the market in 2018.
