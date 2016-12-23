Home | News | World | Woman Cries Out After Police Officer In-Law Tear Gassed Her
In Germany: Two Arrested Over Mall Attack Plot
Afriqiyah Airways: Libyan Plane Headed To Malta Hijacked

Woman Cries Out After Police Officer In-Law Tear Gassed Her



  • 23/12/2016 06:24:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Woman Cries Out After Police Officer In-Law Tear Gassed Her Woman Cries Out After Police Officer In-Law Tear Gassed Her

A Lagos State-based businesswoman Oladipupo Adijat Abiola, is currently on the receiving end of a power show after her sister-in-law who is a police officer attacked her with tear gas in her shop.

Abiola who went to her Facebook wall to put a picture of her disfigured face after the attack, said the in-law stormed her shop following a disagreement and showed her that she is above the law by emptying a canister of tear gas on her face.

This is what Abiola wrote on her wall:

“If u c dis lady, pls avoid her cos she is a bad fellow. Look at wat she did to dis poor lady. she intentionally went to her shop and poured tear gas on her sister in-law’s face,

And she is a police officer for dat matter. She took the law into her hand because she has the power to do so and she goes scot free. Please good citizen of Nigeria, is this right?”

Though the victim did not state what the disagreement was that led to the attack, it stills calls for concern when police officers in the country take laws into their hands and act as if they are above the law.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: World Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Woman Cries Out After Police Officer In-Law Tear Gassed Her
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Latest Nigeria News