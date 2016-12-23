Home | News | World | Vladimir Putin: Nobody Believed Trump would Win Except Us
Anis Amri: How Berlin Attack Suspect Slipped Through Net
Tina Maze: Ski Champion Confirms Home Retirement Date

Vladimir Putin: Nobody Believed Trump would Win Except Us



  • 23/12/2016 05:52:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Vladimir Putin: Nobody Believed Trump would Win Except Us Vladimir Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Friday that US President-elect Donald Trump accurately read the popular mood in the United States to win the election, although "nobody except us" believed in his success.

He "precisely felt the mood of the society and... went to the end, though nobody believed that he would win except us," Putin said while answering a state media journalist at his annual press conference.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: World Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Vladimir Putin: Nobody Believed Trump would Win Except Us
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Latest Nigeria News