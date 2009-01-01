What Rohr Told Iwobi Before He Came on Against Zambia

Gernot Rohr, has revealed the chat he had with Alex Iwobi, before he replaced Moses Simon, in their 1-0 win over Zambia last weekend.

Iwobi was left out of the starting line-up by Rohr, in the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

But he emerged from the bench to score the winner for Nigeria.

“Iwobi is a very important and integral part of our team, same as all other players that have played in the qualifier’s, but I must choose the best eleven to represent the country in every match and that was what we did against Zambia in Uyo and we are happy it paid off.

“When I called Iwobi to get into the game, I told him the same thing I told him before the game, that he would be the game changer. It was obvious we needed more attacking powers to put the Zambians under pressure and Iwobi was in the perfect condition to deliver. He went in and changed the game for us,” Rohr was quoted as saying by AOIfootball.com.