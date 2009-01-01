Russia 2018: Messi Celebrates With team-mate in Dressing Room After Securing Argentina Ticket (VIDEO)

Argentine captain, Lionel Messi celebrated in the dressing room with team-mates and officials after securing World Cup qualification.

Messi, who won the best player on the planet, took it upon himself to secure Argentina’s place in the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday night.

The Barcelona forward did so by bagging a hat-trick against Ecuador at the Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa.

The celebrations kick-started as soon as the final whistle was sounded with fans at the stadium holding banners aloft, and Messi and co. punching the air with their fists.

But the euphoria carried on into the dressing room as Javier Mascherano got out his phone to capture the fun.

In the video, Messi was jumping up and down with his shirt off while the rest of his teammates celebrated.

