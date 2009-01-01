Aubameyang, Camacho Blame Gabon’s Failure to Qualify for 2018 World Cup on Orange Juice

Gabon coach, Jose Antonio Camacho, has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s claim that their 2018 World Cup qualifying bid, was sabotaged by dodgy orange juice.

Aubameyang took to Twitter, to reveal that the orange juice served at breakfast, left half of the team and staff with stomach problems ahead of their crucial African Group C qualifier in Morocco on Saturday.

Gabon lost 3-0 in Casablanca, to see their hopes of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup dashed.

“I also was affected,” Camacho told Cadena Ser.

“We believe it was the orange juice because those that did not have it were fine. I just had a sip so I didn’t have a lot but I still spent the morning of the game going from my bed to the toilet.

“I was the least affected but it left you tired. Half of my team and staff had stomach pains and diarrhoea throughout the day of the game. They had to constantly go to the toilet. It’s strange that this happened the day of the game but that’s the reality.”