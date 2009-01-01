Nigeria vs Zambia: Rohr names Super Eagles starting line-up [See full list]

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has named the same starting line-up for the third successive 2018 World Cup qualifying game.

Rohr will send out the same team, that defeated Cameroon 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo and drew 1-1 in Yaounde last month, against the Chipolopolo on Saturday.

This means Odion Ighalo will lead Nigeria’s attack and will be supported from the flanks by Victor Moses and Simon Moses.

Home-based Ikechukwu Ezenwa retains his place in his goal, while the Leon Balogun-William Troost-Ekong partnership start in central defence.

Tianjin TEDA midfielder, Mikel Obi, will captain the team.

Kick-off is 5pm.

GK: Ezenwa

DF: Shehu, Balogun, Troost, Elderson

MDF: Onazi, Mikel (c), Ndidi

FWD: Simon, Ighalo, Moses


