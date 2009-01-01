Akwa Ibom gov splashes $50,000 on Super Eagles, seeks victory against Zambia

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday redeemed his pledge of $10,000 per goal for the matches against Cameroon to the Super Eagles and also called on the three-time African champions to beat Zambia on Saturday.

Governor Emmanuel had promised the players $10,000 per goal two days before their clash with Cameroon. The Super Eagles responded by thrashing their West African neighbours 4-0 in Uyo on the first day of September, before earning a 1-1 draw with the Lions in Yaounde three days later.

On Wednesday, Gov Emmanuel asked the Super Eagles to grab a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance with a victory against visiting Zambians on Saturday.

He said, “I know you have the quality to overcome in this important match, but I don’t want you to underrate your opponents. I love the

professionalism and dedication to the cause that you have shown since the beginning of this qualifying campaign. Those efforts have put Nigeria at the top of the table.

“I want to commend the NFF, your coaches and the support staff for the great job they have all done in support of your efforts to get to this

position. You are just one win away from achieving your goal. The Zambians are taking this game as a do-or-die affair, so we need to be totally focused and play like soldiers.”

Responding on behalf of the team, Captain Mikel John Obi thanked the Governor and pledged to him and indeed Nigerians everywhere that the Super Eagles will not disappoint on Saturday.

“We very much appreciate the role Your Excellency, the Government and good people of Akwa Ibom State, the NFF and Nigerians from all walks of life have played to get us to this position in this campaign. We know how much this match means and we will go out there and do the job.”