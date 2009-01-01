Why I Snubbed Manchester United Move – Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, has insisted he was right to snub a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2014.

Kroos made a £20million move from Bayern Munich to the Bernabeu, just weeks after winning the World Cup in Brazil, overlooking interest from a United side that were then managed by Louis van Gaal.

He has gone on to win two Champions Leagues and one La Liga title with the Spanish giants.

Speaking before Germany’s World Cup qualifiers with Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan this week, he said: “My change of team was correct, in fact, from my point of view there is no doubt about it.

“Clearly, if you go abroad to a top club, it means one more step in your development.

“Carlo Ancelotti wanted me in Madrid, and had bet on me.”


Why I Snubbed Manchester United Move – Kroos
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

