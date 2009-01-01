Moses Joins Training Camp, Eagles’ll Be Battle Ready, says Rohr

Victor Moses, Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Simon Moses were the last to join the training camp.

The latest arrivals however joined the rest of the players in Wednesday morning gym work. Later in the day the full team will have a 2-hour evening training at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Meanwhile, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said that the Eagles will show their fighting spirit to overcome the East Africans’ physical approach. Rohr said the team has been watching the Zambian videos and study their weakness and strength.

He said, “We are going to show a good fighting spirit; we want to go to Russia to show the world that we are a very good team with a good fighting spirit. In this game against Zambia, the players would show what they can do defensively and offensively.

“Our goal is to win the game and there is no doubt about that. It’s a good situation for us because even a draw is still okay but we want to win.”