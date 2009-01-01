We Can’t take Our Match Against Zambia for Granted, Says Fuludu

An ex-international, Edema Fuludu, has urged the Super Eagles to be focused in their Oct.7 World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, and capitalise on goal-scoring opportunities.

Fuludu told newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos that approaching the match as a must-win would enable the team to overcome the highly confident Zambians.

The former attacking midfielder added that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should give the players all the needed logistic support to enable them to excel in the must-win match.

“This match cannot be taken for granted, the NFF I’m sure is putting everything in place to successfully glide through this hurdle.

“The Zambians are very courageous, their victory against Algeria home and away should send a message to us that they are not a trainee-team.

“This people have nothing to lose, so it’s all on us, we just need to win, our boys must not take this for granted,’’ Fuludu said.

Fuludu, who was a former Manager of Warri Wolves, also warned the Super Eagles to be positive and pay less attention to the “psychological warfare’ ’ being used by the Zambians.

“The Zambians are the team to watch, but regardless, we should remain positive, our greatest undoing will be over confidence, our victory at the first leg would toughen them.

“They are coming here to prove a point to us, Russia 2018 is a must,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria currently tops Group B of the Africa qualifying series for the Russia 2018 World Cup with 10 points followed by Zambia with seven points.

An outright win over the Chipolopolo will on Saturday qualify the Super Eagles for the World Cup with a match to spare.

NAN