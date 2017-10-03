Nigeria vs Zambia: Chipolopolo’s Final Squad Revealed

Head coach of Zambia, Wedson Nyirenda, has named his final 23-man squad, for this weekend’s crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Nigeria.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Nyirenda has retained the side that recorded back to back wins over Algeria in the last round, with 18-year old Djurgardens midfielder, Edward Chilufya the latest inclusion.

Fashion Sakala returns after having served his suspension, from two yellow cards accumulated in the September 2 home match against Algeria.

Skipper Kennedy Mweene will continue to captain the squad.

The game is scheduled for October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria lead Group B on 10 points, while Zambia is second on seven points.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Stoppilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula -Russia), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS

Chisamba Lungu (Allanyespor-Turkey), Edward Chilufya (Djurgårdens-Sweden), Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila (both Zesco United), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), Emmanuel Banda (K.V Oostende), Roderick Kabwe (Cape Town Ajax), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars), Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria)