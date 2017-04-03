Celebration As Captain Mikel Obi Scores His First Goal For His Clubside in China

Super Eagles skipper, John Mikel Obi, scored his first goal in the Chinese Super League on Sunday as his club, Tianjin Teda defeated Chongqing Lifan 2-0.

Mikel scored in the 48th minute of Sunday’s game and an own goal from Chongqing Lifan’s Goran Milovic in the 82nd minute sealed a 2-0 win for Tianjin Teda.

This is the first win for Tianjin TEDA who started the season on a losing note and then recorded a draw in their second outing of the season.

Also in action for Tianjin Teda on Sunday was Mikel’s Nigerian teammate, Brown Ideye, who was replaced in the 65th minute by Dong Wang, as he fired blank.

Meanwhile, another Super Eagles star, Odion Ighalo, was on the losing side in the Chinese Super League on Sunday morning as his club, Changchun Yatai were beaten 2-0 at home by Shandong Luneng.

Ighalo, who also doubles as Changchun’s captain, led the line for his side, but fired blanks as they suffered yet another defeat which has now seen them slip to the bottom of the league table.

Recall that all the Nigerian players in China were snubbed by Coach Genort Rohr for the Super Eagles friendly game against Senegal and the botched game against Burkina Faso.