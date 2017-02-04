Ronaldo Can?t Be Booed In The Premier League Says Fabregas

Former Barcelona midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has noted that Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo would never be booed by his own club fans if he were playing in the English Premier League.

The Portugal captain has been jeered by supporters at the Bernabeu on and off the pitch recently, despite establishing himself as Madrid’s all-time leading scorer.

He has also helped the club win two Champions League trophies in the last three seasons.

The former Manchester United man was whistled and booed after he had misplaced some passes early in Sunday’s 3-0 La Liga win at home to Real Sociedad.

A video appeared showing him respond by mouthing an offensive phrase in the direction of the stands.

The forward went ahead to provide an assist and scored a goal as Zinedine Zidane’s side maintain their lead at the top of the title.

When asked on Spanish TV station Movistar Plus whether Ronaldo would go through similar treatment in the EPL, Chelsea midfielder, Fabregas replied, “No way. I am sure about that.

“The fans are not as demanding here as they are at Real.

“It’s not in the culture of a Juventus fan to whistle their own players. But Juve are like Real Madrid: they are clubs who teach you to win.”