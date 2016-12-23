Russia: Country Backs Out Of Biathlon World Cup Over Doping Storm

MUNICH (GERMANY) (AFP) -

Russia on Thursday withdrew from holding a biathlon World Cup event in March and the world youth championships after international protests over its doping record, the world governing body said.

The Czech Republic and Britain had threatened to boycott the World Cup event if it was held in Russia and the International Biathlon Union said the country had decided to back out of acting as hosts. The IBU said it had suspended two Russian competitors and launched an investigation into 29 others after they were named in the McLaren report on Russian doping.