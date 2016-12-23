Home | News | Sports | Cristiano Ronaldo Crowned The Social Media King Of 2016

The Real Madrid and Portugal forward won the Champions League, Euro 2016 and the Club World Cup this year - now he's conquered social media, too...

Cristiano Ronaldo has another accolade to add to his collection at the end of a remarkably successful year for club and country.

Out of all professional sportspeople across the globe, the former Manchester United forward produced the top three posts on Facebook and the top five on Instagram, according to social analytics tool CrowdTangle. His best-performing posts generated a staggering total of 34 million user interactions.

Ronaldo's Facebook posts included him holding the Euro 2016 trophy, enjoying birthday celebrations with his son and celebrating with the Portugal squad on the plane. The top post alone managed 7.4m interactions.

Two more trophy shots, showing off his new car, Portugal standing proud on the podium and a meeting with actor Jason Statham were his most successful Instagram posts.

The top Twitter post went to United States gymnastics star Simone Biles, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's confirmation of his Manchester United move the top-performing football post with 486,000 interactions.

'Top' posts were measured using the amount of total interactions they received. This equates to likes, comments and shares for Facebook, likes and comments for Instagram, and comments and retweets for Twitter posts.