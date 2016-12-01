Home | News | Sports | South African Coach, Shakes Mashaba Sacked As Bafana Bafana Coach

South Africa’s FA (SAFA) has sacked coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba for “gross misconduct”. He was also found guilty of in- subordination and violating communication policies. Mashaba was suspended last month after making strong com- ments about SAFA president Danny Jordaan.

“Due to the seriousness of [his] actions, we had to release our head coach with immediate effect,” a SAFA statement said. The incidents all followed South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on 12 November.

That result left Bafana Bafana second in Group D on four points, behind Burkina Faso on goal differ- ence. Only the group winners qualify for the finals in Russia in 2018.

“It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the National Team is experiencing a resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup”, SAFA chief executive Dennis Mumble said in a statement. However South Africa failed to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon next month.

Mashaba was also accused of having a verbal altercation with Mr Mumble and insulting the media. The suspension meant he missed a friendly against Mozambique in November, when assistant coach Owen da Gama took charge.

SAFA says it will “immediately institute a search for a new head coach, familiar with African foot- ball competition.”