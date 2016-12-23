Home | News | Sports | Neymar Talk About Messi?s Future At Barcelona
Neymar Talk About Messi?s Future At Barcelona



Barcelona forward, Neymar, has said he expects his team-mate, Lionel Messi, to sign a new deal imminently.

Messi is expected to be offered a new contract by Barca, which will make him the best paid footballer in the world, with his current deal set to expire in June 2018.

Neymar hopes the 29-year-old stays at Camp Nou and a deal will be finalized soon.

“We hope that Messi will stay in Barcelona with us,” he told reporters in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

“I expect that he will sign a new deal soon.”

Barcelona are second in La Liga, three points behind rivals Real Madrid who have a game in hand.


