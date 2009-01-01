150,000 Multiple Registrations Detected Ahead of 2019 Elections - INEC

- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it discovered 150,000 multiple registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, October 4, said its Automated Fingerprint Identification Software (AFIS) had detected 3,000 persons found to have engaged in multiple registrations in Taraba.

Muhammed Madagali, the acting resident electoral commissioner in the state, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Jalingo.

Madagali said about 150,000 multiple registrations had so far been fetched out of the register across the country through the software.

He warned the electoral officers and other stakeholders against underage and multiple registrations.

“Anybody found guilty of multiple registrations will face the full wrath of the law,’’ he said.

Madagali said the commission was committed to registering every eligible voter in the state, in respective of religious or ethnic affiliation.

Contributing, Dr Ben Ubeh, the Taraba chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), called on the electoral umpire to be transparent, and ensure equity and fairness in its dealings.

He said this was necessary to get the confidence of the people.

Ubeh said that voter’s registration process was as important as the election.

Also in his contribution, Chindo Bose, the state secretary of the Muslim Council, urged INEC to sensitise the people of the state on the electoral process to ensure popular participation.

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that INEC had warned that the ban on the 2019 campaign is yet to be lifted.

The commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, warned all politicians to stop their campaigns for the 2019 general elections.

Mahmood said campaigning before the ban is lifted remains illegal as the Electoral Act state the period of campaigning in public by every political party can only commence 90 days before polling day.

Source: NAN

