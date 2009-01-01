If I were Buhari, I would sanction Baru immediately - Abubakar Tsav

- The ongoing feud between Dr Ibe Kachikwu and the general managing director of the NNPC has led to a lot of controversy

A lot of people have weighed in on the current feud between the general managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru and the minister of state for petroleum resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

Forrmer Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has said that Dr Kachikwu should have issued a query to Baru before now.

He also said the minister should have copied the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), asking him to explain why such things happened.

According to Vanguard, Tsav noted that Baru’s action could be because he is close to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was wrong.

Tsav said: "I think the GMD of NNPC has made a very serious mistake because he is answerable to the minister.

“If I were the minister, I would have issued a query to the GMD asking him to explain why such things happened.

“And the query would also be copied to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. If the man did it because he is close to the President, it is wrong because the President has confidence in Kachikwu which made him to appoint him.

“If I were the President, I will either redeploy him or sanction him to send a message across that it is wrong to undermine supervisory superiors.”

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that President Buhari is expected to meet Kachikwu, on Thursday, September 5, over his leaked letter to him.

A letter sent to the president by the minister was leaked in which he alleged that $25billion contracts have been wrongly awarded by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director Dr Maikanti Baru.

