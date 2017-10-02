What Buhari’s Govt Should Do to Looters – APDA

The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has urged the Federal Government not to relent in its efforts at prosecuting treasury looters.

It also advocated that known and suspected treasury looters should be stopped from participating in campaigns for elective positions in the country.

APDA made the call a statement on Sunday through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, as Nigeria celebrates 57th Independence anniversary.

The party, however, urged the government to formulate inclusive policies that would promote cohesion and national integration.

It appealed to the political class and all contending interest groups to eschew violence and acts capable of impinging on the corporate existence the country.

“APDA congratulates all persons that have promoted peaceful coexistence and encourages government to heed to the growing calls for constitutional review of the existing governance structures”, the party noted.

“APDA calls on Nigerians to pray for the sustenance of our growing democracy.

“We urge all and sundry to re-dedicate their commitments to ensuring the unity and faith in our nation as espoused by the coat-of-arms.

“APDA enjoins Nigerians to see the sustainability of our democracy as a social duty by acquiring voter cards and voting for only credible persons for public offices.”

