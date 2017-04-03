Presidency : Buhari Will Win If He Contests Another Election

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has declared that Nigerians will vote for Buhari should he contest the 2019 election.

Featuring on Channels television Programme, Sunday Politics, Adesina stressed that his principal had done very well in the two years of being in power.

When asked by the anchor of the programme, Seun Okinbaloye, “Do you think if President Muhammadu Buhari goes to the poll today, he can win an election?”, Adesina, in his response said, “That would depend on Nigerians, but if you ask me as an individual, I will say, yes, the president can win and win again and again.”

This is coming at a time when some associates of the President have been hinting at the president contesting in 2019.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, had in February asserted that the President would spend two tenures in office.

“The foundation being laid by the government is solid. And nobody, even after the president has finished his eight years can ever take us back to the pre-2015 days,” Lawal had said in Abuja.

Earlier, Adesina had defended Buhari’s slow pace of work, saying it is not expected of the President to “charge in like a bull” into his normal schedule.

