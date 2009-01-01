Edo Governorship Election Tribunal Updates

Witness from etsako west LGA Emperor Jarett Tenabe was testifying at the Edo Petition tribunal today, while giving his testimony witness, he gave the right answers with so much confidence and also made stunning revelations which got counsels to both parties including the judges surprised at the level of fraud perpetuated by INEC/APC.

Here is the cross-examined moment:

Counsel: did you sign those INEC results

Witness: I signed, because I have the right to, though ward 11 which was cancelled wasn’t in the results I signed because the now acting deputy governor Philip Shaibu brought in thugs with guns to intimidate voters in those areas and surprisingly the results of that cancelled ward resurfaced.

Counsel: He asked for exhibit PO 27 (6) containing the INEC voters register which is now given to the witness.

“witness please look closely at that document before you, was the accreditation box ticked”

Witness: Yes, but I dint’s undergo the proper accreditation process, the INEC officials may have tick the box in absence but my lord you also look at the other side of the same document you will discover that the box for voting wasn’t ticked.

Counsel: “You didn’t make any formal complain, I put it to you!

Witness: Yes, I did complain because I was the PU agent, LGA and Ward Collation agent for my party, please you go through my deposition as a ward collation agent my complains are all well detailed there.

The judge permits the discharge of the witness.