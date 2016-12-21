In Plateau: Dariye, Jang Rejects PDP For APC

Ex-Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye and ex-deputy governor, Long Jang, have dumped the opposition party, PDP to join the national ruling APC party.

In multiple reports, the Plateau politicians were received by the APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, at the Jos township stadium.

The politicians were joined by the incumbent deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi, at the welcome ceremony on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Plateau State APC chairman, Lateb Dabang announced the names of 17 major political leaders from the three senatorial zones who joined the national ruling party.

An excited Governor Simon Lalong, who spoke at the occasion, reportedly said the event marked the return of Plateau bigwigs into the political circle.

“Things will be different by this time next year. Everyone will be smiling. We will not even be talking about importing rice into this country,” Oyegun said as he welcomed the new politicians.

Meanwhile, a PDP chieftain in Plateau state has said all the members who defected to APC will regret their actions sooner or later.