So Seductive!! Curvy Female Blogger Breaks Internet with Her Hot Tattooed Waist (Photos)

American lady, Angie is a fast growing social media influencer with a curvy stature, fresh skin, massive bum as well as mind-controlling tattoo drawn around her small waist.

In the league of curvy women making waves on Instagram, Angela has carved a simple niche for herself through a unique rebranding idea.

Aside her massive bum, inviting breasts and striking looks, she has neatly and stylishly drawn killer tattoos on her slim waist which she flaunts with pride on social media.

Angela has a thing for skin-tight dresses that expose her tummy and her multiple tattoos. This has also helped in bringing out that seductive body shape which is the fantasy of most men.

She is currently being followed by 31,000 followers. Apart from her tattooes, she is always known to be a blogger, brand ambassador, traveler, lifestyle consultant, style influencer and ultimately a lover of God.

See more photos of the lady below: