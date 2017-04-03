Ex-Billionaire Wife, Dabota Lawson Advise Nigeria Women To Steal From Men
Ex-beauty and mother of one, who just seperated from her billionaire husband, Dabota Lawson, has taken to Snapchat, to tell ladies to believe in their mind that their honeypot is worth something of value.
According to her, women's honeypot should come with a 'salary' and shouldn't
be given out for free. This is coming after she shared photos of her new shop in Lekki area of Lagos.
