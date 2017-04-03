Pickpocket Kingpin Makes Stunning Revelation: How I Steal From People In Lagos

Dayo Skippo, a suspected pickpocket kingpin, has told operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS) of Lagos State Police Command how he steals from unsuspecting individuals in public places.

Dayo, during interrogation following his arrest in Ikeja, told the RRS decoy team that all he needs to do is to have the slightest physical contact with his victim and their valuables are gone.

The suspect, who confessed to being a pickpocket for a long time, said: “I can use my head to remove anything from your body. I will just pretend as if I know you somewhere and in the process of giving you salutations, your item is gone.”

The suspect, however, appealed during interrogation to be given a second chance to turn a new leaf, adding that he would never go back to the act.

Meanwhile, one of his victims who narrated his encounter with the suspect said:

“I went to Ikeja Computer Village to see a friend of mine. After seeing him on my way to the bus park, I just saw someone hugged me from behind and later apologized to me when I told him I didn’t know him.

“Before I could look around again, I discovered my phone was gone already and the guy was nowhere to be found.

“I went back to my friend’s shop almost immediately to track my iPhone and the location I saw was that my phone was already in Lagos Island.”

The Lagos PPRO, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident, said that there will be no hiding place for criminals in Lagos State.

The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, for further investigation.

