The 4 Women You Should Never Hit On

You're chatting up a beautiful woman at the bar. She's single! She's nursing a beer! Why shouldn't you make your move? Well, while your potential new fling sure seems like a catch, she might give off signs that say she's not worth pursuing. Here are four women to be wary of—at least until you do the proper research.

1. The Woman Fresh Out of a Relationship

Why she's trouble: “Women on the rebound are incredibly attractive, because they’re full of passion and typically a little wild, but they’ll rip your heart out,” warns Donna Barnes, New York-based relationship coach and author of Giving Up Junk-Food Relationships: Recipes for Healthy Choices. A girl who just had her heart broken is trying to avoid the pain however she can, and may have abandonment anxiety: She's uncomfortable being alone, and will reach out to whoever is there to feel better, Barnes explains.

That means she’ll happily jump head-first into a new relationship with adoration and allure, which makes it easy for you to get attached—and hurt. Plus, without sorting through things on her own first, she may project some of the the problems from her last relationship onto you, which is impossible to reason with, Barnes adds.

2. The Woman Pounding Shots at the Back of the Bar

Why she's trouble: “Guys are attracted to girls partying hard because they look like a good time,” says NYC-based relationship therapist Rachel Sussman, author of The Breakup Bible. But proceed with caution: She’s blowing off steam for a reason, like a breakup or a terrible day, and some women get emotional when they’re drunk.

3. The Woman Who Blames Everyone Else

Why she's trouble: If every single story she tells is about something bad that happened—but it totally wasn’t her fault at all—beware: “She’s incapable of taking personal responsibility, so nothing will ever be her fault and she’ll never feel the need to change her problematic behaviors,” Barnes says.

Unfortunately, a lot of people complain because they don’t know what else to talk about, she adds. But if every story on a first date involves someone else effing up, take it as a cue to cut her loose.

4. The Woman Glued to Her iPhone

Why she's trouble: Her smartphone attachment means "she needs that contact with other people constantly for security,” says Barnes. And if she’s not texting her friends, she’s probably dealing with work emails, which is just as bad, Barnes adds.

“The point of being out is to interact with other people. If someone can’t leave work alone on a Friday night, that dependency is going to be a problem in your relationship,” she explains.

