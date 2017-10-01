Ignore Obiano’s endorsement by Old Aguata politicians — Ezeemo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Following the recent declaration made by some stakeholders in Old Aguata that they had conceded the 2017 election to the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano with hope of being given a chance to produce his successor, the PPA candidate, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo has said the endorsement should be dismissed.

Ezeemo is the the only gubernatorial candidate from Old Aguata.

Godwin Ezeemo

Speaking at Ajalli during a tour of Orumba North local government, Ezeemo told voters in the area that they had been deceived for more than 19 years since the creation of the state, adding that despite its pivotal role in Anambra State politics, Old Aguata had only been rewarded with deputy governorship position.

According to him, the people of the area have an opportunity to break the jinx of not producing a governor during the November 18 election by voting overwhelmingly for the candidate of the Progressive People’s Alliance, PPA.

He said the people of Anambra State cannot be talking of marginalization when the same thing is happening in the state, adding that the November election provides an opportunity for them to say no to such marginalization.

A political stalwart from the area, Mr. Kanu Victor Igbanugo said it was a shameful thing that the elders of Old Aguata, who should be protecting the interest of their people, rather chose to be a stumbling block to the progress of their area.

He said; “Instead of standing behind an illustrious son of the area who has proved to be the best candidate, these political jobbers went ahead to hold kangaroo endorsement for Obiano.“We will not allow this to happen.

We will ensure that our own son, Ezeemo, wins in Old Aguata and Anambra South in general because I am sure that we will not have this opportunity in a long time, if we miss it this time.”

