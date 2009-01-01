When is the Pokemon Go Halloween event 2017? Trainers brace for new creatures joining the popular smartphone game

Pokemon Go has become known for its themed events during the course of the year.

And it appears the mobile game is getting ready to host a second consecutive event for Halloween .

Events usually run for a period of several days and reward players with upgrades and bonuses. As well as rewarding frequent players the events also act as a way to tempt lapsed trainers back into the world of Pokemon Go.

And there are even rumours of a surprise reveal of the next load of Pokemon characters – known as Generation 3.

Although there has been no official word from Niantic Labs (the development studio behind the game) there has been a tantalising clue from the Pokemon Company, which owns the rights.

“Plenty of good stuff is coming to the game later this October,” the company said on its website.

“We can’t wait to get out and about to see what sort of excitement we can scare up while catching new Pokémon to fill out our Pokédex.”

When is the Pokemon Go Halloween event 2017?

Last year’s Halloween event ran from October 26 to November 1 and gave players double candy for participating in activities.

It’s expected that this year’s event may take place across the same dates. Potentially, Niantic could extend the event a little more to give players an even greater chance of capturing more Pokemon.

Will you be able to catch Mewtwo during the Halloween event?

We’re not sure if the powerful Mewtwo will be available to catch during the Halloween event.

But it would seem fitting for Niantic to include Mewtwo raids during the event as it is a Psychic-type Pokemon so perfectly suited to Halloween.

We’ll have to wait to find out.

