Jemma Lucy accuses Lauren Goodger of having a secret bum lift

After recently revealing she’d her second Brazilian bum lift in four months, reality star Jemma Lucy , 29, has said Lauren Goodger has gone under the knife, too.

Oh. No. She. Didn’t.

Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger, 31, has publicly battled with her body image over the past decade.

Most recently we’ve seen her remove her lip fillers to “find the real me”. (Weirdly, they seemed VERY back in last week . )

She then drastically claimed she’d turn to liposuction or plastic surgery to achieve the body she so badly craved.

Still, as her weight yo-yos, she’s always maintained her enviable curves are simply due to good old fashioned hard work and exercise – and ‘doing a lot of squats’.

Has Lauren Goodger had a secret bum lift? Jemma Lucy certainly believes so (Image: Getty)

Ah, yes, the gym – that old chestnut.

However, Celebrity Big Brothe r’s Jemma has called BS, potentially outing Lauren’s (allaged) own Brazilian bum lift.

She said: “Oh she’s had it. There’s nothing wrong with that, but you can’t put a perception out that ain’t real to younger people.

“It’s not achievable to get something that is not naturally in your genetics.

“I don’t care what anyone says when they are showing off a flat stomach and big ass – they’ve all had it done.”

Jemma Lucy shows off ‘tiny waist’ as she wears tight surgical corset (Image: JemLucy/snapchat)

Her comments come after admitting to travelling to Turkey to have her most recent surgery last month to defeat gravity on her own derriere.

Telling The Sun , she said she was ‘obsessed with this bum thing’ after name-dropping her ‘bumspiration’ Kim Kardashian.

Bum lift or no bum lift, Jemma has been no stranger to the headlines this week (or ever, come to think of it) after she ignited her celebrity feud with Katie Price .

Jemma is known for her aggressive and mouthy behaviour (Image: REX/Shutterstock)

Speaking during an interview with FUBAR Radio , she told presenters Lizzie Cundy and Stephen Leng that she was getting rid of her Katie Price tattoo, branding her now-rival a d*ck.

Lauren, Katie – will she drop the name of next?

Mirror Online contacted Lauren’s representatives for comment.

