Ronaldo’s return will lift Real Madrid – Luis Figo

Portuguese legend, Luis Figo is confident that Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo can get back on track now that the 32-year-old is back from suspension.

Figo believes the Los Blancos will feel more settled now that Ronaldo has returned from a ban that saw him miss five games for pushing a referee.

Madrid are currently in fifth position in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Barcelona after a slow start to the campaign, including a 1- home defeat to Real Betis.

“Of course, he’s a very important player for the team,” Figo said.

He said, “He was out five games and the team missed his goals and his contribution. Now everything is settled and I think the team is going for the goals they had in the beginning of the season.”

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid star said, “They started well, they won two competitions (the Supercopa and UEFA Super Cup) and now in the league they’re trying to come back from some draws and (recover) some points to Barcelona.”

“The season is long, to win the league you have to be really (consistent). Of course, all the teams have their ups and downs and I’m looking forward to seeing Madrid in the top (places).”

Ronaldo is yet to score in the league this season and will be hoping to end that drought during Saturday’s trip to Getafe.

