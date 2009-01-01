How Facebook shut out users on Wednesday

Facebook suffered a setback on Wednesday as users around the world experienced an outage of the social network.

Some users complained of being unable to access the site, while others reported unusual behavior such as elements including the “post” box not appearing.

A Facebook Spokesperson, while confirming the issue on CNET said a networking issue caused breakdown of social network for about an hour on Wednesday.

He revealed that Instagram which is owned and operated by Facebook was also affected by the outage of network which is being investigated.

“Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Facebook services.

“We quickly investigated and started restoring access within about an hour, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone.

READ ALSO:   An Eid letter to President Buhari

” Most problems had been resolved at 2:35 p.m. ET

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience.” representative said.

However, the outage of the network is being tracked by independent site, Down Detector, where users all around the world report issues.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

How Facebook shut out users on Wednesday
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Hammed Ali's Handshake with a Female Customs Officer Causes Stir

Hammed Ali's Handshake with a Female Customs Officer Causes Stir

Diezani Alison-Madueke Says She is Prepared to Return to Nigeria

Diezani Alison-Madueke Says She is Prepared to Return to Nigeria

How a Nigerian Fraudster, Emmanuel Nwude Sold a Fake Airport to an International Bank for $242 Million

How a Nigerian Fraudster, Emmanuel Nwude Sold a Fake Airport to an International Bank for $242 Million

Latest Nigeria News