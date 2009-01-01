APC senator blasts federal government over ‘no work, no pay’ rule

– Senator Shuhu Sani criticized Nigerian federal government over ‘no work, no pay’ policy

– He said it is a retrogressive and reactionary response to the rights of the working class

– The federal government said the ‘no work, no pay’ policy is a process geared towards preventing further mass actions by workers in the country

The senator representing Kaduna central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has lambasted the federal government for the commencement of no work, no pay policy.

The process, according to the federal government, is geared towards preventing further mass actions by workers in the country.

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani said: “No work no pay rule for workers is a retrogressive and reactionary response to the rights of the working class.Its against progressive ideals.”

