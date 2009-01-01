APC senator blasts federal government over ‘no work, no pay’ rule

– Senator Shuhu Sani criticized Nigerian federal government over ‘no work, no pay’ policy

– He said it is a retrogressive and reactionary response to the rights of the working class

– The federal government said the ‘no work, no pay’ policy is a process geared towards preventing further mass actions by workers in the country

The senator representing Kaduna central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has lambasted the federal government for the commencement of no work, no pay policy.

The process, according to the federal government, is geared towards preventing further mass actions by workers in the country.

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani said: “No work no pay rule for workers is a retrogressive and reactionary response to the rights of the working class.Its against progressive ideals.”

NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government had begun the process of enforcing the ‘no work, no pay’ rule said to be captured in the Trade Disputes of the Federation.

The development was made public by Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, in a chat with State House correspondents, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

NAIJ.com gathered that Ngige stated that the measure had become necessary due to the increased number of mass actions in the country in recent times.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) explained that all its state branches where salary liabilities of up to three months exist, will enforce ‘no pay, no work’ policy.

