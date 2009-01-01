Aishah Ahmad gets last laugh as Buhari writes Senate to confirm her as CBN Deputy Governor despite criticisms
– President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of Aishah Ahmad as CBN Deputy Governor
– Mrs. Ahmad is expected to replace one of the apex bank’s deputy governor who had retired earlier this year
– The president is also seeking for the confirmation of 4 other nominees as members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee
President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate on Thursday, Ocotber 11, asking the upper legislative chamber to confirm Aishah Ahmad as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Premium Times reports.
Mrs. Ahmad’s nomination as Deputy Governor of the apex bank had been announced by the presidency on Thursday, October 5.
NAIJ.com gathers that Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, stated that Ahmad would replace one of the CBN’s deputy governors who had retired earlier this year and as such, her confirmation was necessary.
The president’s letter read: “In accordance with the provisions of section 812 of the Central Bank of Nigeria establishment act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Mrs. Aisha Ahmad for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, replacing one of the Bank’s deputy governors who retired earlier this year.
“Please find attached, copies of her curriculum vitae.
“While looking forward to your usual expeditious consideration, please accept assurances of my high esteem.”
President Buhari is also seeking the confirmation of 4 nominees- Adeola Adenikinju, Aliyu Sanusi, Robert Asogwa and Asheik Maiduguri– as members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee.
The afore-mentioned individuals are to replace 4 members of the committee whose tenures expire at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Bureau of Social Justice Equity and Transparency advised President Muhammadu Buhari to make a fresh nomination for the position of a Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The group said the new CBN deputy governor, Aishah Ahmad was not qualified for the job.
