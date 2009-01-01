Immigration: Senate uncovers scam in data management
- 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Webby For OnlineNigeria
Reports on Immigration over their 2017 budget performance has shown serious scam in data management of the agency’s component. Can of worms were let open immediately Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba representing Anambra South Senatorial district presented his report on Immigration. The report made available to DAILY POST showed that the Nigeria Immigration Service had entered […]
The post Immigration: Senate uncovers scam in data management appeared first on OnlineNigeria.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway