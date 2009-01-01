By Webby For OnlineNigeria

Reports on Immigration over their 2017 budget performance has shown serious scam in data management of the agency’s component. Can of worms were let open immediately Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba representing Anambra South Senatorial district presented his report on Immigration. The report made available to DAILY POST showed that the Nigeria Immigration Service had entered […]

The post Immigration: Senate uncovers scam in data management appeared first on OnlineNigeria.

