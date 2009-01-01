JUST IN: Gunmen on rampage in Plateau state, kill former SSG, injure 12 others

The police in Plateau state on Wednesday, October 11, confirmed the death of Moses Gwom, a former secretary to the Plateau state government.

The police said the former SSG was killed by gunmen who attacked his residence.

During the attack, which the police said occurred at about 9pm on‎ ‎Tuesday, October 10, the gunmen also injured 12 others.

Terna Tyopev, the spokesperson for the command who confirmed the incident said:

“Unknown gunmen attacked and killed one Moses Gwom, at his residence in Barkin ladi. His house is located opposite STF checkpoint, 12 others were injured during the attack.”

The gunmen were said to have also attacked security operatives at the checkpoint before wrecking havoc on the residence of late official, Premium Times reports.

The police spokesperson said that no arrest had been made, but security operatives are on the trail of the suspects.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that there was pandemonium in Ughelli, Delta state on Sunday night, May 7, as unknown gunmen attacked and shot the area commander of the Ughelli area command of the Delta state police command, ACP Usman Ndanbabo.

