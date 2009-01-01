BREAKING: Tagbo: Police reveals cause of death, re-invite Davido

The Lagos State Police Command, has revealed the autopsy of Late Tagbo Umeike, a friend of Nigerian music star, Davido.

Acting Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, said Tagbo died from suffocation.

Edgal made the disclosure during a press briefing, on Wednesday in Lagos.

He also disclosed that Davido has been re-invited for questioning over Tagbo’s death.

Details soon..

BREAKING: Tagbo: Police reveals cause of death, re-invite Davido
