Despite Proscription, IPOB to Hold Massive Protest in Washington DC

The Nigeria Police Force has said it would arrest and prosecute members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), if they hold rallies and protests again.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood in an interview with Punch, said the police would now take tougher measures on IPOB.

According to Moshood, it is now unlawful for the seccesionist group, to assemble for rallies or protests after its proscription.

“If we find IPOB members holding rallies or protests anywhere in the country, the full weight of the law will be brought upon them. The full weight of the law would be applied.

“They have been proscribed by the Federal Government and the court has equally proscribed them. If we see them, they will be arrested,” he said.


