BREAKING: Traders shut down Abuja market over Government alleged plan to evict them
- 2 hours 47 minutes ago
- 14
- 0
There was intense tension at Utako market, Abuja, on Wednesday, as commercial activities were grounded following protest by traders over alleged plot to evict them from the market.
There was heavy presence of combined team of security personnel with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), and other security vans stationed at strategic locations in and around the market.
Many of the traders wielded placards with various inscriptions including, ” Our Mumu Don Do,” “NASS Save Our Soul; “We Have 99yrs Lease” and “We Say No To Eviction”, among others.
The market leadership was yet to address the crowd as at the time of filling this report.
Details later…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway